Masaareef Foundation holds 2nd annual conference on women and drug abuse

The Masaareef Foundation (AMF), under the leadership of its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Hauwa Aminu Wambai, convened its 2nd Annual Conference at the Cinema Hall, Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Area 10, Abuja, with a compelling focus on supporting women and girls affected by the emotional, physical, and psychological consequences of drug use and abuse.

The conference, themed “Women Breaking the Silence”, brought together distinguished personalities, policymakers, academics, community leaders, and students to address the growing concern of drug abuse among women and young girls, while advocating for stronger preventive measures, rehabilitation programmes, and public awareness.

The event had in attendance notable dignitaries, including His Royal Highness Alhaji Aminu Yakubu Wambai, Waikili of Zazzau, and Her Royal Highness Hajiya Hauwa Kulu Adamu Ibrahim, Wife of the Ona of Abaji, who served as the Royal Mother of the Day.

Also present were Dr Ngozi Anthonia Madubuike (Rtd.), former Director of the Women Against Drug Abuse (WADA) unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA); Professor Hakeem Ibikunle Tijani, Executive Director, Office of Global Partnerships (Africa), Morgan State University, USA, who served as Chairman of the Day; and Brigadier General Buba Marwan (Rtd.), Chairman of the NDLEA.

Other distinguished participants included Professor Ganiyat Adesina-Uthman, Director of the Directorate of Advancement and Linkages, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja; representatives from the Hospital Management Board, Health Services and Environment Secretariat; Mrs Saadatu Musa Usman; Mr Jeph Oluwagbeniga; and students from Government Secondary School, Karu, and Government Secondary School, Garki.

In her keynote address, Dr Hauwa Aminu Wambai emphasised the urgent need to empower women and girls with knowledge, psychological support, and community-based interventions to combat the rising incidence of drug misuse. She noted that breaking the silence surrounding addiction and its stigma is the first step toward healing and societal change.

Discussions during the conference centred on the causes, effects, and prevention of drug abuse, highlighting the unique challenges women face due to societal pressures, emotional trauma, and limited access to rehabilitation services. Experts called for multi-sectoral collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, healthcare providers, and community leaders to create sustainable solutions.

The event concluded with a strong call to action urging all stakeholders to unite in the fight against drug abuse, promote awareness at the grassroots level, and ensure that women and girls receive the support they need to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully.