Martins calls on leaders to prioritise effective governance over politicking

The Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, His Grace and Most Rev. Alfred Martins, has urged leaders across Nigeria to prioritise effective governance over politicking by focusing on delivering tangible results that improve the lives of the citizens.

He made this call at the commissioning of new Catechists from various Catholic parishes in Lagos into the Lagos Archdiocesan Guild of Catechists (LAGC), during the 2025 Catechist Day/Jubilee Year of Hope Celebration, held recently at the St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos.

He observed that many politicians are preoccupied with political alignments and realignments along party lines, a trend he said has distracted them from addressing the pressing needs and welfare of Nigerians.

According to him, “Politicians are aligning and realigning, decamping and recamping, and all of that. It’s really putting governance in a bad state in the whole scheme of things.

“Our appeal is that politicians should recognise that they were voted first of all to ensure that life is better for the people. You are voted to ensure that the economy and the social environment are good for the well-being of the people.

“Therefore, we should not tell them not to campaign, but let them at least ensure that they do their primary duty of creating an enabling environment for the welfare of Nigerians.”

In his admonition to the new Catechists at the event themed, ‘Do Not Lose Heart; Awakening Pilgrims of Hope’, the Bishop charged them to lead people to the knowledge of God and the teachings of the church, so that people can, in turn, have faith in God and the teachings of the church.

“We must not forget to begin with thanksgiving to God, for the opportunity of hearing the Word of God, and also of receiving the body and blood of Jesus,” he added.

“It is important to remind ourselves of the need to say, thank you, Jesus, from time to time, and perhaps indeed, all the time, when opportunity arises. And so, especially as we gather around the catechists in our churches, celebrating their healing and giving our hand to God, we must say thank you to God in a special way.

“Thank you to God for calling them to this important vocation in our church, a vocation of teachers of the faith. Some have gone through a process of formation, and indeed of education. They have more knowledge than they had before they started.

“Today, they are graduating. Others have been in the task for quite a while, and they renew their pledge today. All of you, by the grace of God, have been called to lead other people, first of all, to knowledge of God, and to knowledge of the teachings of the church.

“You are called to lead people to knowledge of God and the teachings of the church, so that people can, in turn, have faith in God and the teachings of the church. You, catechists, give them knowledge. The Holy Spirit now takes control and inspires faith in those who have been taught.”