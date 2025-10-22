Mariama Jalloh builds bridges between Global Capital and African Innovation

By Jimoh Babatunde

In the fast-evolving world of African entrepreneurship, where innovation is abundant but access to funding remains scarce in the continent, Mariama “MJ” Jalloh-Heyward, a global finance and fintech strategist, is redefining how capital flows between investors and African founders. Her mission is simple but transformative: to bridge the gap between global capital and homegrown innovation.

Jalloh’s career began in the structured world of finance, where she learned how systems of power, compliance, and regulation shape opportunity. Starting at KPMG, she built expertise in financial services consulting, regulatory frameworks, and risk advisory.

Her role soon expanded to advising major global institutions such as Goldman Sachs, where she gained firsthand insight into the mechanics of investment banking and global capital markets. She later worked closely with central banks and financial regulators in the U.S., Ghana, and the Gulf, helping shape policies on innovation and digital transformation within financial systems.

That journey gave her something few possess: a panoramic view of how money, policy, and innovation intersect across continents. But it also revealed a glaring imbalance — Africa’s entrepreneurial talent was rising, yet capital rarely flowed in their direction on fair or sustained terms.

“Africa doesn’t lack ideas or ambition,” Jalloh says. “What it needs is access to capital, to networks, and to belief.”

Today, Mariama channels her experience into the African fintech and startup ecosystem, advising early-stage ventures, mentoring founders, and structuring partnerships that connect African businesses to international investors.

Her approach blends financial rigor with ecosystem empathy. Rather than simply attracting foreign investment, she focuses on building bridges — sustainable, mutually beneficial relationships where African founders maintain ownership, and investors understand the continent’s long-term value proposition.

She’s been instrumental in helping startups refine governance, align with global compliance standards, and structure investment-ready models that meet international benchmarks without diluting African ownership.

“Too often, capital comes with conditions that strip away identity,” she explains. “My goal is to make sure investment accelerates inclusion not erasure.”

Jalloh’s bridge-building work reached new heights at AfroTalks Lagos 2025, where she co-led AfroPitch, a pre-seed funding initiative designed to spotlight innovative African founders.

The competition attracted over 30 startup submissions, each presenting scalable solutions across sectors like fintech, agriculture, education, and AI. Jalloh, alongside Dr. Ashley Milton and AfroTalks founder Bright Tenbil, served as a judge and sponsor.

The event’s winner, David Ogunbajo, received a ₦1,000,000 pre-seed grant for his startup, NSFC (Not Safe For Children), which aims to protect children from harmful digital content using a safe SIM technology.

For Jalloh, AfroPitch in Lagos was proof that African founders could create impactful, investable solutions on their own terms.

Mariama’s work reflects a broader truth about Africa’s economic future: capital is not just financial — it’s intellectual, social, and cultural. Her efforts are helping to reframe investment as a partnership of trust, not extraction.

She’s part of a growing cohort of African strategists reshaping what it means to build wealth ecosystems rooted in inclusion, ethics, and resilience. Through her engagements in fintech policy, ecosystem design, and entrepreneurial mentorship, Jalloh is proving that finance can be a tool for empowerment, not dependency.

At its core, Mariama’s mission aligns with the AfroTalks theme — Matrix: Navigating Inherited Systems That Influence the African Dream. She embodies what it means to decode and redesign those systems. Where others see barriers, she sees architecture — something that can be rebuilt to serve African interests.

By bridging global expertise and local innovation, Mariama Jalloh is demonstrating that Africa’s next economic chapter will not be written from outside. It will be built from within by Africans who understand both the language of capital and the rhythm of the continent.