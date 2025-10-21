MANPOWER GAP: Keyamo eyes policy shift to retain experienced air traffic controllers

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has said the retirement age of air traffic controllers may be reviewed to bridge the manpower gaps in the country.

Keyamo, who assured that the ministry would work with the relevant authorities to ensure a successful review, said he would collaborate with the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Kana, to study and get approval for an upward review.

He spoke at the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association, NATCA, themed: ‘The Human Edge: Capacity Building in the Next Generation Air Traffic Management,’ in Abuja.

According to the minister, if pilots could fly a plane at the age of 65 years, air traffic controllers could also do the same.

He said: “I listened to his (President of NATCA) speech on the retirement age of air traffic controllers, I think I am convinced it is something I can take up.”

He also noted that given the shortage of air traffic controllers across the country, there was a need to bridge the gap.

Meanwhile, President of NATCA, Mr Amos Edino, in his address, lamented the wave of retirements and migration of skilled air traffic controllers, saying it was affecting performance.

According to him, current projections indicate that if measures were not taken to bridge the gap, the air traffic controller workforce could decline, reducing the manpower gap by up to 70 per cent by 2030.

Edino, however, called for the upward review of the retirement age for air traffic controllers to 65 years to ensure continuity.

He said: “For over three decades, air traffic controllers across the globe have been faced with persistent manpower shortages, a challenge that continues to impact the efficiency, safety and sustainability of air navigation services.

“In Nigeria, this concern has been further compounded by a wave of retirements, the migration of skilled professionals abroad and inter-agency transfers driven by the search for better opportunities.

“Current projections indicate that if decisive measures are not taken, by 2030, despite the expected growth in national aviation activities, the Air traffic controller workforce could decline sharply, potentially widening the manpower gap by up to 70 per cent.

“This is therefore a call to action for the review and upward adjustment of the retirement age for air traffic controllers to 65 years, aligning with other critical professions. Such a policy shift will help retain invaluable expertise, ensure operational continuity, and strengthen safety oversight within Nigeria’s airspace system.”