Man ingests poison after arrest for assaulting minor in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo State have arrested a man, Bolaji Oluwasetire, over the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area.

According to police sources, the suspect was apprehended after being caught in the act of forcing the minor into an indecent act around 9 p.m. Following a report, operatives from the Gender Desk Office at the Ore Divisional Headquarters arrested him for interrogation.

While in custody, Oluwasetire reportedly ingested a poisonous substance, suspected to be herbicide, in an attempt to evade justice. He was said to have confessed to the act after he began vomiting.

Ondo State Police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect was rushed to the General Hospital in Ore, where he is currently receiving treatment under close monitoring.

“The minor victim is safe, and appropriate support services are being provided to her family. Investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will face the full weight of the law upon recovery,” Olayinka assured.

He reiterated the Command’s zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, stressing that offenders will not escape justice.

“Parents, guardians, and community leaders must remain vigilant and promptly report any suspected case of abuse. Ondo State will never be a safe haven for perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence,” he added.