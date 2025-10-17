MAN, Dangote seek legislative backing for ‘Nigeria First’ policy

By Yinka Kolawole & Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Francis Meshioye, and the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote have emphasized the need for the Federal Government to back up the ‘Nigeria First’ policy with enabling legislation that will ensure its enforcement across all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

They both spoke yesterday, in Lagos, at the 5th Adeola Oduntola Lecture/Presidential Luncheon, as part of the 53rd Annual General Meeting of MAN, with the theme, “Prioritising Made-in-Nigeria”.

In his opening remarks, Meshioye said the effective implementation of the industrial policy is key and must be carried out without hesitation, adding that compliance should be tied to performance metrics monitored by an establishment or an empowered and well resourced National Bureau of Procurement.

He added that there is a need to allocate and operationalise N1 trillion stabilisation fund for manufacturers.

He said:”The Nigeria First policy is not merely a call to action, it is a national imperative.

“The future of our manufacturing sector, and indeed our economic sovereignty, depends on our collective resolve to prioritise local value creation, enforce supportive policies, and invest boldly in our industrial base.”

Meanwhile, the Guest Speaker at the event, Dangote appealed to the government to prioritise ‘Nigeria First’ policy with the aim of deepening the manufacturing sector.

Dangote, who was represented by the President of Pan African Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Engr. Ahmed Mansur, said the manufacturing is central to any nation’s economic growth, noting that its growth has a multiplier effect on the country’s GDP than any other sector in the economy.

According to him, this makes it essential for Nigeria to prioritise policies that support the deepening of her manufacturing sector.

He pointed that the ‘Nigeria First’ policy is forward- looking, and an appeal for industrial self-sufficiency, economic resilience and greater competitiveness in the global market.

His words: “For the Nigeria first policy to work, it must be designed as a durable, binding national strategy for industrial development, capable of withstanding political transitions and market pressure alike. It should be anchored on both global best practices and Nigeria’s own industrial realities”.