Mali introduces visa bond for U.S citizens in retaliation

Mali has announced it will require U.S. nationals to pay visa bonds of up to $10,000 for business and tourist visas, in response to a similar move by the U.S. government.

The decision follows the Trump administration’s inclusion of Mali in its visa bond pilot programme, aimed at curbing visa overstays.

The U.S. Embassy in Bamako confirmed on Friday that the measure would take effect from Oct. 23.

Under the U.S. policy, the bond, refundable upon legal departure, applied to select travelers from countries with high rates of visa overstays.

In a statement on Sunday, Mali’s foreign ministry condemned the U.S. action as a “unilateral decision” that violated a prior bilateral agreement on long-stay, multiple-entry visas.

“In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, Mali has decided to introduce an identical visa programme imposing the same conditions and requirements on U.S. nationals,” the ministry said.

U.S. State Department data shows that fewer than 3,000 non-immigrant visas are issued annually to Malians. Data on visas issued by Mali to U.S. citizens was not immediately available.

The visa bond initiative is part of former President Donald Trump’s broader immigration clampdown, which included heightened border security and stricter visa enforcement.

In a related move, the U.S. also announced bond requirements of up to $15,000 for visa applicants from Zambia and Malawi. Zambia later criticised the policy as an “unnecessary financial strain.”

Vanguard News