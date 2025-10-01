Makinde commiserates with Arise TV over Maduagwu’s death

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has condoled with the Chairman of Arise Television, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the management and staff on the demise of one of its staff, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, during a robbery incident at her Abuja residence.

This is contained in a statement in Ibadan on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju.

Makinde urged her colleagues and relations to take heart, praying that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Somtochukwu was a thoroughbred professional who brought her best to the screen every time she was on air.

“Her death is unfortunate because she obviously still had much to offer the media world and the country as a whole.

“So, her death is not just a loss to her employers or the family; it is a loss to all of us as a nation.

“However, despite our pains and agony, I beseech the relations, her colleagues, and all of us as Nigerians to look beyond our pains and work towards birthing a Nigeria where everyone will be safe.

“It is my prayer that God grants repose to the soul of the departed and grants those she left behind the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Vanguard News