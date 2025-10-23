Makinde blames frequent party defections on lack of political ideology in Nigeria

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has attributed the frequent defection of politicians across parties in Nigeria to the absence of genuine political ideology in the country’s political system.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, made this known yesterday at the public presentation of a book titled “Omituntun’s Political Ideology of Governor Seyi Makinde” held at the State Local Government Staff Training School, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Delivering the governor’s remarks, Olanrewaju noted that one of the major weaknesses of Nigeria’s political structure is the lack of ideological distinction among political parties.

“One of the major challenges of our politics is that there is no real ideological foundation.

Our parties are almost indistinguishable, which is why politicians find it so easy to cross from one to another — today PDP, tomorrow APC, next week SDP — because there is no philosophical difference guiding them,” he said.

Olanrewaju added that although Governor Makinde may not have formally defined a political ideology, his consistent policies and governance style reflect a clear philosophy that distinguishes him from other leaders.

“Governor Makinde’s approach to governance is guided by clear principles and predictable actions — that’s what forms an ideology. In the U.S., you know where Republicans and Democrats stand, but here, it’s often hard to tell what a politician represents. The governor seeks to change that by making politics about impact, not power,” he said.

He emphasized that Makinde’s motivation has always been to deliver tangible progress to Oyo State rather than pursue personal or political gain.

“Sometimes those who create change do not immediately realise their influence. Yet, Governor Makinde’s leadership has reshaped the meaning of governance in this state,” he added.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including veteran broadcaster and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi; Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran; and the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiy Agbotomokekere.

They commended Makinde’s inclusive leadership style and his commitment to education, interfaith cooperation, and socioeconomic development.

Dr. Farounbi praised the governor for redefining political leadership through integrity, transparency, and service, urging citizens to play active roles in building a better Oyo State.

Sheikh Agbotomokekere lauded Makinde’s fairness towards Muslims in the state, noting his support for Islamic causes and the construction of mosques despite being a Christian.

In his review of the book, Mr. Wale Adewumi described Makinde as “a visionary leader and symbol of effective governance,” adding that the publication captures the ideals of a leader whose politics is rooted in integrity, service, and unity.

“The book is not just a record of policies but a reflection of the governor’s philosophy — leadership with conscience and compassion,” he said.