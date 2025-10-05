Makanjuola wins digital marketing personality award

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Intense Group, Leye Makanjuola, has clinched “Digital Marketing Personality of the Decade”, at the EDGE Awards organized by Marketing Edge Magazine.

Also, Intense Group, was honoured with “Outstanding Digital Agency of the Decade”.



In response to the award, the firm reaffirmed its position as a leader in Nigeria’s digital marketing landscape after clinching multiple prestigious awards.



In a double recognition of its influence and innovation, the firm was also celebrated at the New Media Conference.



Reacting to the awards, Makanjuola expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to innovation.



He stated: “These recognitions are a reminder of the responsibility we carry to keep pushing boundaries in marketing, technology and media.



“At Intense, our vision has always been to create solutions that grow revenue and profit for our clients. We are humbled by these honors and inspired to do even more,” Makanjuola said.



With these achievements, Intense Group continues to set the pace in Nigeria’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem, positioning itself as a creative powerhouse that blends strategy, technology, data and innovation to drive business growth .