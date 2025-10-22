Maintenance: MTN to shut down network temporarily in Adamawa, Borno, Kano states

Telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria has announced that it will carry out a scheduled network maintenance exercise on Friday, October 25, which will temporarily disrupt connectivity across parts of Adamawa, Borno, and Kano States.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the two-hour maintenance window — scheduled from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. — will affect 101 network sites across 15 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the three northern states.

MTN explained that the exercise is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance network reliability and strengthen fibre infrastructure in the region.

“This planned maintenance is a continuation of the restoration work we began in August 2025 along the same route. The exercise will ensure stronger, more resilient connections for our customers in the affected regions,” the company stated.

According to MTN, the operation involves a fibre cutover on a newly relocated cable segment between AFCOT and Bawo village, replacing previously damaged spans and reducing multiple joints that have weakened optical performance and overall network stability.

The company described the maintenance as part of a comprehensive network upgrade designed to eliminate recurring faults and improve connectivity for users in northern Nigeria.

The affected areas include Nasarawa LGA in Kano State; Girei, Song, Mubi North, Hong, Gombi, Fufore, Mubi South, Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Chibok, and Yola North in Adamawa State; as well as Askira/Uba and Shani in Borno State.

MTN added that services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, along with 10 enterprise connections, will be unavailable during the maintenance window due to the linear and unprotected nature of the fibre route.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate our customers’ understanding as we work to deliver a more stable and efficient network experience,” the statement added.

The company assured that connectivity will be fully restored immediately after the maintenance period, reiterating its commitment to improving network quality, uptime, and resilience across underserved regions of the country.