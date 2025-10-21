MAI, MasterCard foundation empower Abia youths with vocational skills

The MAI Foundation for Women Empowerment and Advocacy, in partnership with MasterCard Foundation, through the Imu Oru Upskilling Project, is impacting 120 youths in Abia State with hands-on training in carpentry, shoemaking, and tailoring.

The one-year project, according to the organisers, is executed through the igba boi apprentice model, where young people undergo training in the Igbo apprenticeship system (IAS).

Furthermore, the igba boi model is a socio-economic system where a master (Oga) takes a mentee under their wing for a set period to teach them a trade or business skill.

The organisers of the project stated they adopted this model because it fosters business innovation and partnership between the trainer and trainee.

The MAI Foundation emphasised that with the Oru Upskilling project, they aim to build resilient communities and also foster gender equality and socioeconomic empowerment in Abia State.

The founder of the MAI Foundation, Chika Ezinma Obidike, noted that in Nigeria, beneficiaries of vocational programmes earn up to 30 per cent more than unskilled peers, and over 60 per cent of them go on to train others within their communities.

“At the end of the project, the beneficiaries will be equipped with starter kits and resources to kickstart their businesses, creating ripple effects of opportunity and innovation within their communities,” Chika Obidike said.

The project manager, Amanda Obidike, revealed that beyond the technical expertise, the participants will also be provided with in-depth training in soft skills, business development, and financial literacy to ensure they are well-prepared to launch, manage, and grow their enterprises.

“This project underscored a shared commitment by MAI Foundation and Mastercard Foundation towards championing youth empowerment, closing critical skills gaps, and fuelling long-term socio-economic progress,” Amanda Obidike added.