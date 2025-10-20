Maguire urges Man Utd to build on Liverpool triumph

Manchester United’s English defender #05 Harry Maguire reacts after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 19, 2025. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP)

Harry Maguire said Manchester United must build on their momentum after a long-awaited win at Liverpool gave manager Ruben Amorim back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time.

The centre-back headed an 84th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 win against the champions on Sunday, meaning United have now won four of their past six matches.

The club, who slumped to a 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season, are up to ninth following their win at Anfield — just two points behind third-placed Bournemouth and Liverpool, in fourth.

But former United captain Maguire says the team need to use the result — their first win at Anfield in nearly a decade — as a springboard.

“This club will probably get a few plaudits this week — resilience, fighting spirit,” he said.

“But if we don’t perform next weekend against Brighton, it will be exactly the same the following week so we need to build on it, we need to build momentum, we need to build positive performances — that’s the most important thing.

“Performances breed results in the end. Take the positives, take the confidence but at Old Trafford next week against Brighton, we have to make sure we perform and get the win.”

In last season’s fixture at Liverpool, Maguire squandered a glorious chance to score a last-gasp winner in a match that ended 2-2 so he was delighted to find the target this time.

The England international may have played for United for the final time at Anfield as his contract expires at the end of the season.

“I’ve been here seven years now and it’s been tough not getting that win, it’s been on my mind a little bit to be honest,” said the 32-year-old.

“I’m in my last year now so this could be the last time I play at Anfield for this club so it’s really important I came here and ticked that one off because it has been playing on my mind.”