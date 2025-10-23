Maduro says Venezuela has 5,000 Russian anti-aircraft missiles to counter US 

This handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency press office on September 23, 2025, shows Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a meeting with the Executive Committee of the State Council of the Nation at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas. Maduro announced on September 23, 2025, that he is considering declaring a “state of external commotion” to deal with “aggressions” from the United States, while receiving the support of hundreds of armed civilians and military personnel who marched in his “defense” in Caracas. (Photo by ZURIMAR CAMPOS / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY / ZURIMAR CAMPOS” – HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – AFP CANNOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY OR LOCATION, DATE, AND CONTENT OF THESE IMAGES. /

President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that Venezuela has 5,000 Russian man-portable surface-to-air missiles to counter US forces deployed in the Caribbean.

Washington has deployed stealth warplanes and Navy ships in the Caribbean as part of what it calls counter-narcotics efforts, and destroyed at least eight vessels it said were smuggling drugs from Venezuela toward the United States.

Venezuela has denounced the deployment as a dress rehearsal for an operation to oust Maduro, whom Washington accuses of running a drug cartel.

In a televised ceremony with senior military leaders, Maduro said Venezuela has Russian-made short-range missiles known as Igla-S — “no fewer than 5,000 in key air defense positions to ensure peace.”

The Igla-S, designed to take down low flying planes, has been used in military exercises ordered by Maduro in response to the US military activity, which has enraged leaders in much of Latin America.

The Pentagon has told Congress the United States is in “armed conflict” with Latin American drug cartels, designating them as terrorist groups and describing suspected smugglers as “unlawful combatants.”

Experts say the summary killings are illegal even if they target confirmed traffickers.

Regional tensions have flared, with Colombia recalling its ambassador to Washington amid a nasty spat between its leftist president Gustavo Petro and President Donald Trump.

Trump said Wednesday that the US deployment has cut trafficking by sea drastically and is prepared to attack drug traffickers operating on land.