Mádé Kuti marks first headline performance in Europe, in Berlin

By Ayo Onikoyi

Afrobeat artist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Mádé Kuti marked a major milestone in his career with his first headline performance in Europe on October 15, 2025, at HKW (Haus der Kulturen der Welt) in Berlin.

The show carried a deeply emotional and spiritual meaning for Mádé. Years earlier, he had performed on the same stage alongside his father, Femi Kuti. Returning now with his own band, The Movement, he discovered an even greater connection — the concert coincided with the birthday of his grandfather, Fela Kuti, the legendary founder of Afrobeat.

Speaking after the show, Mádé shared, “It felt like more than a concert — it was a moment of alignment. Performing in Berlin, where I once stood with my father, on the same day my grandfather was born, was incredibly special. It reminded me that music connects generations, time, and purpose.”

The night featured a high-energy opening set by the Berlin Afrobeat Company, followed by a powerful performance from Mádé and The Movement, blending Afrobeat, jazz, and contemporary sounds. The event was supported by HKW, the German Embassy in Nigeria, and Delicious Tunes, with a special introduction by curator Bonaventure Ndikung.

Mádé Kuti continues his European tour with a live performance in Paris on October 20, 2025, as part of his ongoing album campaign, Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?