Madagascar revokes ousted president’s nationality

(FILES) Madagascar’s ousted President Andry Rajoelina speaks during the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 13, 2024. Madagascar’s ousted president confirmed for the first time that he had fled the country, issuing a statement after a military-led power grab prompted by weeks of demonstrations that have plunged the island nation into crisis. President Andry Rajoelina left between October 11 and 12 after “explicit and extremely serious threats were made against the life of the Head of State,” the presidency said in a statement late Wednesday. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP)

Madagascar’s new government has stripped ousted president Andry Rajoelina of his Malagasy nationality in a decree published Friday, media reports said, 10 days after he was removed in a military takeover.

The decree means that Rajoelina — who was impeached on October 14 after fleeing the island nation in the wake of weeks of protests — would not be able to contest future elections.

The decree published in the official gazette said Rajoelina’s Malagasy nationality was revoked because he had acquired French nationality in 2014, local media reported, as photographs of the document were shared online.

French broadcaster RFI said it had confirmed the decree with the entourage of the new prime minister, Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, who signed the order.

The decree cited laws stipulating that a Malagasy who voluntarily acquires a foreign nationality loses their Malagasy nationality.

Rajoelina’s French nationality caused a scandal when it was revealed ahead of the November 2023 elections, nearly 10 years after it was granted.

It triggered calls for him to be disqualified but he went on to win the contested polls, which were boycotted by opposition parties.

The 51-year-old politician fled Madagascar after army Colonel Michael Randrianirina said on October 11 his CAPSAT unit would refuse orders to put down the youth-led protest movement, which security forces had attempted to suppress with violence.

Rajoelina said later he was in hiding for his safety, but did not say where.

Randrianirina was sworn in as president on October 14, pledging elections within two years.