Lydia Usang highlights the dangers of FGM in new movie, ‘Deep Cut’

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress and producer Lydia Ekong is raising dust with a new movie titled “Deep Cut,” which sheds light on the dangers of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The film, which evokes deep emotions and empathy, tells the story of a young girl who undergoes forced circumcision as part of a cultural tradition, and the subsequent challenges she faces in her marriage due to the physical and emotional trauma inflicted by the practice.

Ekong said the essence of the movie was to use the visual medium to highlight the dangers involved in the practice and see how it can be discouraged in our society. According to her, she has a few of her friends who are victims of FGM and wished they could enjoy sex.

She explained that she shot the movie with the money she was saving to buy a car after she made her acting debut in 2021. The movie features stars like Phil Daniels, Nobert Ezeani, Ijoema Nnanna,Lydia Usang and Philip Okoro among other Nollywood stars.