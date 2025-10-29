Luxury Prime Properties celebrates CEO Samuel Eze, visionary behind Rwanda expansion

Luxury Prime Properties has celebrated the birthday of its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Eze, a leading figure in Africa’s luxury real estate, finance, and media sectors. Under his leadership, the company has grown into one of Nigeria’s foremost premium property development and investment firms, renowned for delivering world-class luxury residences and expanding its footprint into Rwanda.

As Chairman of Criset Group and Prime Finance, and CEO of Criset Prime TV, Eze is recognized for his visionary leadership anchored on integrity, innovation, and inclusive growth. This year marks a milestone for Luxury Prime Properties with its strategic expansion into Kigali, Rwanda, positioning it among the few Nigerian developers undertaking cross-border luxury real estate projects in East Africa.

“The expansion into Rwanda represents more than geographic growth—it reflects our ambition to deliver premium residences, upscale estates, and investment-grade properties across Africa,” said Grace Anisulowo, Public Relations Specialist at Luxury Prime Properties.

She described Eze as “a leader who drives with vision, courage, and purpose—creating a legacy of modern architecture, gated communities, and lifestyle-driven developments that mirror Africa’s emerging prosperity.”

Chioma Ezeokoli, the firm’s Human Resources Director, emphasized the people-focused nature of Eze’s leadership.

“Samuel Eze empowers every team member to innovate, grow, and deliver. His belief in people is the foundation of our client-centered service and our consistent delivery of luxury homes that go beyond living spaces to become lifestyle statements,” she said.

In the same vein, Susan Oseni, Business Development and Marketing Manager, noted:

“From launching the Luxury Prime Bazaar to achieving our Kigali milestone, Mr. Eze exemplifies modern leadership—impact-driven, aspirational, and rooted in sustainable growth.”

With a robust portfolio spanning Lagos, Abuja, and now Kigali, Luxury Prime Properties continues to set benchmarks in Africa’s luxury real estate market. The company’s offerings include high-value villas, smart homes, and exclusive estates tailored to high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking secure and elegant property opportunities in Africa’s fastest-growing markets.

Industry analysts have observed a sustained rise in demand for premium housing across Nigeria and the continent, with luxury property sales and rental values reaching record highs—a trend that validates the strategic timing of Luxury Prime’s regional expansion.

As the company marks the birthday of its CEO, Luxury Prime Properties celebrates a leader whose strategic foresight and passion for excellence continue to redefine Africa’s luxury property landscape.

Happy Birthday to Samuel Eze — a visionary architect of elegance, innovation, and progress in Africa’s real estate frontier.