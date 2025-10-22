Lunchtime interview with Athletic Fundazioa: 13th edition of Thinking Football Film Festival

All year long, in the global arts & culture world, there are film festivals aplenty. And then there is The Thinking Football Film Festival – a unique project which is brain-child of Athletic Fundazioa (Athletic Club’s Foundation – with reference to Athletic Club or Athletic Bilbao of LaLiga Primera Division 1).

The Thinking Football Film Festival was held between the 6th – 12th October, 2025 in… Bilbao. Anyone familiar with Athletic Club and their ethos, would appreciate why this project exists and why it continues to only gain greater importance year on year.

At the core of this initiative is the power of moving pictures to not only document but also speak to salient social issues affect the lives of many; whose voices and positions may not typically carry as powerfully given the hyper-real landscape of news, information & content that gives today.

Vanguard – Jacob Ajom (Deputy Sports Editor) & Marolake Ademiju (Presenter) – had the pleasure of speaking to Johana Ruiz-Olabuenaga, Athletic Fundazioa, Director of Community Department & Special Area & Galder Reguera, Athletic Fundazioa, Director of Strategy – two principals driving the film festival and positioning Athletic brand as a platform for progress & community – from Bilbao to the world and back. As the foundation for this initiative is football, improving lives and pushing towards a more equitable & just society for all is the goal.

The interview has been edited for length & clarity.

Johana Ruiz-Olabuenaga (JRO): Hello, good afternoon.

Galder Ruguera (GR): Good afternoon, and thank you for the invitation.

Question: Johana, the 2025 Thinking Football Film Festival goes beyond film screenings by engaging schools, hosting Q&A sessions with football legends like Peter Reid and Sammy Lee, and featuring filmmakers from around the world. How vital is this educational and community-focused approach in driving the festival’s role in social change? And what lessons can other clubs and sporting bodies learn from Athletic Club’s efforts to involve young people and the wider community?

JRO: Well, at the Athletic Club Foundation, we understand football as a social tool. So in that sense, we have different activities centered on using football to promote positive change. Sometimes it’s about playing; sometimes it’s about connecting football with culture—like what we do with schools and also through the Thinking Football Film Festival.

We show different films that talk about social issues using football as a framework. These stories truly go beyond football, but still use the game to address wider societal matters.

For example, last week we screened Copa 71 with about 400 students from various schools. The film focuses on women’s football and how it was already significant in 1971—and what has changed since then.

Our goal is to make students and young people think critically about how social situations evolve. We see ourselves as allies to the educational community, helping introduce important topics—such as equality, inclusion, and social awareness—into young people’s conversations.

But it’s not only about young people. During the festival, we showcase films that encourage everyone to reflect on issues such as immigration, homophobia, women’s football, and many other social issues that affect our society. In the end, what we try to do is connect football as a social tool with culture. That combination is what makes us, as a football club, unique.

Q: Thank you. I wish to enquire Galder, at the Thinking Football Festival, there was a film titled Away. It tells a story about rejection, racism, and the search for an identity. How does this reflect the existing culture at Athletic Club? Considering there’s now a growing number of African footballers at your club, how do you handle issues related to racism?

GR: Thank you very much for the question.

First of all, I must say that I’m a big admirer of Nigerian football—especially today, I want to emphasize that. I grew up watching players like Finidi George, Amuneke, Yekini, and Okechukwu, and I remember celebrating Nigeria’s Olympic victory in Atlanta as if Athletic Club had won. So, it’s truly a pleasure to be with you today.

We come from Bilbao, a city where immigration was mostly Spanish until the beginning of this century. Traditionally, we’ve always played with people from the region, and we embrace & exemplify ‘’people of the land” in a broad sense – in that anyone who grows up here as a player becomes part of us.

Until about ten years ago, we didn’t have players from African migration backgrounds. But now we do—players like Nico Williams and Iñaki Williams, who plays for Ghana. Their success has been amazing for the city, especially among immigrant communities who have long supported Athletic Club.

We fight strongly against any form of racism in football. Iñaki Williams, for example, is one of the most active players in Spain advocating against racism. He’s very well-known, not just for his football skills, but also for his public stance on equality and respect. It’s a role that the club gladly appreciates and supports him in growing.

Q: That’s great to hear @ Johana, gender equality was a major theme in one of your festival’s films, Kiko, which tells the story of a female footballer who defied all odds to pursue her career. Spain’s women’s team are current female World Cup champions and have set an example globally. How well accepted is women’s football in Spain? Are female players treated equally compared to their male counterparts?

JRO: I think women’s football in Spain is very well accepted—especially in the Basque Country and of course at Athletic Bilbao. It’s true that audience interest is still lower compared to men’s football but it has grown rapidly in recent years.

If you visit our football academy in Lezama, you can feel the change. The girls’ teams are larger, the enthusiasm is higher, and it’s now completely normal for schools and football clubs to have big, competitive girls’ teams.

We believe this is the right moment for clubs to push interest further, because young girls are now playing as much as boys do. From our side, we’re doing everything we can—giving visibility to female players, providing them with opportunities to play in big stadiums and ensuring matches are broadcast on TV so people can see the quality and excitement of women’s football.

Last Sunday, for example, we hosted a women’s La Liga match against Real Madrid in our main stadium, San Mamés. It was a big occasion, and we’re calling on all Athletic fans to continue supporting women’s football.

GR: Women’s football is growing very fast and we believe it’s the responsibility of all clubs and the entire football industry to sustain this growth. We must continue creating opportunities, increasing visibility and building audiences—because interest has always existed. In 1971, when the Women’s World Cup was held in Mexico, stadiums were already full. So now, it’s up to all of us to nurture that passion.

Q: Very inspiring. Now, football is not only a sport but also a source of empowerment and competitiveness. Every footballer wants to win. Some of the ideals you’ve portrayed at Athletic Bilbao—such as discipline, sportsmanship, and teamwork—are quite remarkable. How are these values instilled in your players?

GR : We have one of the best academies in Europe and because we only play with players from our region, we invest heavily in developing local talent. We currently have about 300–350 players in the academy every year.

What we teach them is that while winning is important, having good behavior—both on and off the pitch—is even more essential. The Athletic Club badge represents honour and responsibility and we use it as an educational tool. By the time our players reach the first team, they are not only talented athletes but also ambassadors of our club’s values and our city’s culture.

Q: As a model club, Athletic Bilbao has made the Thinking Football Film Festival a platform for amplifying its ideals and philosophy. How has the festival impacted the football world, and what lessons can other clubs learn from it?

JRO: I think there’s a lot other football clubs can learn from the spirit of the Thinking Football Film Festival. It shows that the relationship between culture and football is possible—and very powerful. Football goes beyond the pitch, and every club can benefit from using it as a tool for education, reflection, and social change.

We’re competitive on the field, but off the field, our mission is broader: to show that football can open minds, unite communities, and spark important conversations about the world we live in.

Q: Finally, we have clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona have established football academies in Africa. When can we expect Athletic Bilbao to have one—especially in Nigeria?

GR: That’s a great question – understanding the current global dynamics of football. However for us, it’s not aligned with our ethos. We have a strong philosophy: we only play with players who grew up in our region. It’s part of our identity.

We believe every player should represent their homeland and develop within their own community. There’s so much talent in Africa, and while many players move to Europe early, we think it’s important they also stay connected to their roots. For us, a child should grow up playing in his own environment—with his family and community.

Thank you very much. We really appreciate your time and insights.