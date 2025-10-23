LP crisis: Nenadi Usman demands acting INEC Chairman’s arrest

Nenadi Usman

By John Alechenu

Abuja: The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party (LP) is seeking the arrest of the Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), May Agbamuche-Mbu, for alleged criminal collusion with Julius Abure.

Usman made this demand in a statement titled: “INEC’s Acting Chair in Criminal Collusion with Julius Abure Over Fake Court Order – She Must Be Arrested,” signed by the Interim National Spokesman, Toni Akeni, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The party stated that it has uncovered yet another brazen assault on our democracy – this time orchestrated by Mrs Agbamuche-Mbu, in collusion with the former National Chairman of the LP, Mr Abure.

Akeni described the decision of the acting INEC boss to invite Abure to last Tuesday’s meeting with the leadership of the 18 registered political parties, despite a subsisting Supreme Court judgement, as reckless.

He said, “In her defence, she stated that INEC was merely obeying a court order, claiming that if the faction led by Senator Nenadi Usman presented a valid judgment in their favour, the Commission would comply accordingly.

“However, our independent and painstaking investigation has revealed that no such court order exists.

“While it is true that Mr. Abure filed a suit against INEC in Suit No: CV/1914/2025, before Hon. Justice Kayode Agunloye of Court 40, FCT High Court, Gwagwalada, our formal request for a Certified True Copy (CTC) of any order purportedly recognising him as Chairman was met with a categorical confirmation from the court that no such order was ever granted.”

The party challenged Mrs Agbamuche-Mbu to produce “the so-called court order” that she relied upon to accord recognition to Abure.

The statement said, “The truth is that INEC’s acting leadership has willfully relied on a fabricated and non-existent order to justify an illegal and politically motivated act.

“Although it would have still been null and void even if such order existed, especially in the face of the Supreme Court’s unambiguous judgment of 4th April 2025 which conclusively upheld Senator Nenadi Usman’s leadership of the Labour Party.”

While urging its members nationwide to prepare for a peaceful demonstration, the party urged the incoming INEC Chairman to address what it called “injustice” and purge the system of persons who connive with politicians to subvert justice.