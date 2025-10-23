LP crisis: Abure-led faction threatens to sue Usman, others

By John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has threatened legal action against the Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman and two of her aides over their attacks on the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

National Publicity Secretary of the Abure faction of the party, Obiora Ifoh, issued the threat in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Ifoh, who was responding to an earlier statement signed by Senator Usman’s media aide, said Usman and her team were arrogating to themselves powers they do not have.

Usman had called for the arrest of Abure and the acting chairman of INEC, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu and Abure for allegedly conspiring to subvert justice in the party’s leadership tussle.

Ifoh said, “The so-called press statement was a clear attempt to blackmail INEC and the acting Chairman of INEC, for obeying a validly issued court order.

“The statement was also crafted to embarrass His Lordship, the judge of the High Court and as well to bring the court to public opprobrium and ridicule.

“Ms Nenadi Usman, through her aide, Asogwa had called for the arrest of Mrs Agbamuche-Mbu for, according to them for ‘criminally colluding with Barrister Julius Abure’ to rightfully carry out her job in line with the laws governing the electoral commission.

“Consequently, we have instructed our Counsel to write Mr. Asogwa, who is also a lawyer, to within the next 72 hours retract the highly offensive and embarrassing statement without which we will be left with no other choice but to petition him to the Nigerian Bar Association for describing a validly issued order of a court as FAKE.

“We view his action as an attempt to bring the judiciary to disrepute. This is moreso for a lawyer who is supposed to defend the integrity of the judiciary.

“He ought to sufficiently know that lawyers argue their matters in court and not on the social media. Dragging the integrity of the court in the social space, all because of politics is very unfortunate.”