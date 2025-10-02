LP chieftain condemns alleged assault on Mama Pee, calls for impartial probe

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — Dr. Kingsley Okundaye, a chieftain of the Labour Party and National Coordinator of the Liberal Progressives and Patriotic Members Congress for Peace, has condemned reports of an assault on social media influencer Precious Onuche, popularly known as Mama Pee.

In a statement on Thursday, Dr. Okundaye described the reported attack as unacceptable and stressed that freedom of expression is a constitutional right. He called on the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough, impartial investigation and to ensure that any findings are addressed through due process.

Dr. Okundaye urged political actors and supporters to refrain from violence and to allow law enforcement and the judiciary to establish the facts. He appealed for calm and for authorities to protect the rights and safety of all citizens while inquiries continue.