London Growth Summit: Nigerian Entrepreneur, Chinedu Okoro, honoured among Africa’s top leaders

By Henry Obetta

Nigerian-born entrepreneur, Chinedu Okoro, has been celebrated at the African Business and Innovation Leadership Summit 2025 in London.

The event brought together Africa’s most influential leaders, including former Vice President of ECOWAS, Dr Toga Gayewea McIntosh; President of Namibia; Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, former President of Liberia; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; First Lady of The Gambia, Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow; Governors and top Nigerian officials such as Governor of Benue State, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia Executive among others.

Okoro’s award recognises his visionary leadership, entrepreneurial excellence, and transformative impact in business and healthcare.

The accolade comes shortly after his election as Governor of the NHS Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the UK, highlighting the growing global influence of African professionals.

A native of Uvuru, Enugu State, and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Okoro is the Founder and CEO of Icon Music Records, a dynamic record label nurturing emerging African artists.

He holds a degree in Business Administration from Anglia Ruskin University (Cambridge) and a BSc in Forensic and Mental Health Nursing from the University of Derby, qualifications that underpin his work at the intersection of healthcare, governance, and creative enterprise.

Before entering the international spotlight, Larry Popo built a career in banking with the defunct Sky Bank PLC and later transitioned into entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and entertainment.

His humanitarian initiatives, including the distribution of food and essential items to widows and underprivileged families in Uzo Uwani, Enugu State, reflect his deep commitment to social responsibility.

Reflecting on his achievement, he said: “I dedicate this award to every African striving to create positive change through innovation, leadership, and service.”