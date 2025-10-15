Lokpobiri lauds Tompolo on peace in Niger Delta, urges FG to expand Tantita, Maton contracts

The National President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri Snr, has lauded High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for his relentless efforts in restoring peace and stability in the Niger Delta through his pipeline surveillance contract, which has empowered thousands of youths, men, and women across the region over the past three years.

Lokpobiri also appealed to the Federal Government to expand the scope of the contracts awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited and Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited.

He made the commendation and appeal on Tuesday during a Community Critical Stakeholders’ Appreciation Meeting held at the EUI Event Centre in Port Harcourt. The event was organised by Tantita Security Services Limited and Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited — two major oil and gas infrastructure surveillance contractors in the region.

The meeting aimed to review achievements and recognise the vital roles of community leaders and traditional rulers in securing Nigeria’s critical energy assets.

Addressing a gathering of traditional leaders, security chiefs, and youth representatives, Sir Lokpobiri praised the host companies for their consistent capacity growth, which he said has contributed significantly to improving Nigeria’s daily crude oil production.

He made special reference to Tompolo, acknowledging his “huge sacrifices and pivotal role in sustaining peace and security in the Niger Delta.”

“His name resonates positively with all sons and daughters of the region, especially given his background in the arms struggle,” Lokpobiri said. “Today, we are enjoying relative peace and security in the region, courtesy of his efforts.”

Building on the success of the existing security contracts, the IYC leader called on the Federal Government to expand the funding and mandate of Tantita Security Services and Maton Engineering.

According to him, their responsibilities should go beyond protecting pipelines and oil infrastructure to include the safeguarding of terminals and wellheads — a move he said would further strengthen national security and enhance production output.

Sir Lokpobiri also made a passionate appeal for environmental justice, urging the Federal Government to extend the ongoing Ogoniland cleanup to all communities across the Niger Delta affected by oil exploration and pollution.

He commended the contractors’ leadership for their inclusive, community-driven approach, noting that the Niger Delta environment is “gradually healing” from the devastating impact of oil theft and illegal bunkering.

The high-level attendance at the meeting, which included community leaders and key stakeholders, underscored the region’s shared commitment to sustaining peace and protecting vital national infrastructure.