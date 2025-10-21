Liverpool’s Ekitike returns to face floundering Frankfurt

When Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike returns to face his former club Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, he will find a side which bears little resemblance to the one he left in July.

Last year, Frankfurt qualified for the Champions League by finishing in the Bundesliga top four for the first time in their history.

Their third-placed finish was their best result since the 1992-93 season.

However, the Eagles have lacked any sort of consistency since the start of the current campaign and boast just one win in their past five games in all competitions.

Liverpool’s misfiring forward line will be licking their lips looking at Frankfurt’s defence, which has conceded 18 goals in that five-game run.

While Liverpool, on a four-game losing streak, have teething problems of their own, Frankfurt have struggled after once again losing their biggest star.

Last season, Ekitike was Frankfurt’s principal attacking force, particularly after the winter departure of Omar Marmoush to Manchester City.

The Frenchman scored 22 goals and laid on 12 assists in 48 games in all competitions.

But Frankfurt have made a habit of selling their biggest talents for big profits in recent years.

Ekitike became the latest starlet to leave Frankfurt in the summer, when Liverpool paid a reported £69 million ($92 million) for his services.

Ekitike, Marmoush, Randal Kolo Muani, Luka Jovic, Sebastian Haller and Willian Pacho have brought in a combined 418 million euros ($487 million) since 2020.

But while Frankfurt’s scouts have shown a continued ability to unearth gems, the departure of key players always leads to a period of rebuilding.

And Frankfurt, as is often the case for a young team in such a phase, have shown strokes of brilliance and moments of pure chaos in equal measure this season.

– ‘A different game’ –

Playing in the Champions League for just the second time in their history, Frankfurt opened their campaign with an incredible 5-1 home win over Galatasaray, with their youthful attackers running riot.

But next time out, the 2022 Europa League winners were humbled at Atletico Madrid by the same scoreline, with their chaotic defence an utter shambles.

In the Bundesliga, Frankfurt’s hot-and-cold three wins, three losses and one draw has them seventh after seven matches.

Apart from league leaders Bayern Munich, Dino Toppmoeller’s side have scored the most goals in the league this season but they have also conceded more than any other side.

Frankfurt’s struggles may be a chance for Liverpool to revive their season, but the home side know the English champions will be vulnerable while they try to find their feet.

Florian Wirtz has yet to score or assist in the Premier League or Champions League since arriving in Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Deadly anywhere in or around the box for Newcastle, Alexander Isak is another summer arrival who is yet to look his best.

Ekitike is perhaps the only one of Liverpool’s new recruits to impress despite the club’s struggles this season.

The 23-year-old has five goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

Sporting director Timmo Hardung said taking on the Reds could provide the spark to ignite Frankfurt’s season.

“It will be a completely different game,” Hardung told Frankfurt’s website on Sunday.

“Starting Monday, things will move forward again.

“Liverpool. Champions League. There’s nothing better in football. I’m incredibly excited about it.”