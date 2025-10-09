Light up Abuja Project: We won’t give in to vandals, saboteurs, Wike declares

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday declared that the administration would not bow to acts of sabotage aimed at frustrating the ongoing “Light Up Abuja” project, insisting that the initiative must be delivered to mark the Federal Capital Territory’s 50th anniversary next year.

Wike, who spoke at the flag-off of the 3.8-kilometre Collector Road CN2 (Emmanuel I. Ogala Street) linking Arterial Road N16 (Yemi Osinbajo Way) in Katampe District, warned contractors and residents to brace up against attempts by vandals to derail the lighting scheme.

“If there is one project we must achieve, this Light Up Abuja, we must achieve it. By February next year, when Abuja will attain the golden age of 50 years, everything must be in place,” Wike declared.

The minister noted that there had already been instances of sabotage, including vandalism of poles and equipment on the airport corridor, but assured that the administration was determined to fight back.

He said; “I did say last time when we did the flag off, that one project that will have a lot of sabotage, one project that will have fights, is to light up Abuja. Two, three days ago, when Mr President was coming back from Lagos, from the airport, there was no light. I laughed. I called the Executive Secretary FCDA. I said, who is the contractor between CGC and CCECC involved in the airport road and the flyovers? He said, CCECC is directly involved. Then I called them and said, I already forewarned you that there will be a fight, but we are equal to task. Once you are alive, there will be a fight. It’s only the dead that don’t fight. The living will always fight. People will come and fight you, you will also fight back.

“So I thank God CCECC came to me and showed me what they are doing. So CGC, I also want to plead with you. Don’t relent. There will be so much sabotage like moving of the posts and vandalism. Know that all those things are just to distract us and weaken us. But I can assure you, I and my team, we are very determined. We are very, very determined. If there is one project we must achieve, this light up Abuja, we must achieve it”.

Wike commended the China Geo-Engineering Corporation CGC for showing trust in government by commencing work even before formal award of the Katampe road contract.

He linked the project to President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary in office, saying it would unlock the Gishiri axis and boost property values in the area.

Wike said the company is also handling other ongoing projects, including water schemes in Karu, Karshi, Orozo and Bwari, as well as the eight-lane expansion of the Outer Southern Expressway OSEX to Apo-Wassa, promising what he described as a “massive infrastructure turnaround” by 2026.

He also described himself and the Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud as “golden ministers” privileged to serve at a time when Abuja will celebrate its golden jubilee.