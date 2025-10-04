Lift Africa Foundation empowers 240 women farmers in Kano

… Linking Skills to Girls’ Education and Food Security

Clear Her Path program strengthens livelihoods, reduces child exploitation, and promotes education for girls

Kano, Nigeria – October 20, 2020 – Lift Africa Foundation has trained 240 women in Kura Local Government, Kano State, on improved rice parboiling, maize processing, and groundnut oil production. The initiative directly connects women’s economic empowerment with girls’ education, child protection, and food security.

The program targeted mothers of beneficiaries in Lift Africa Foundation’s From Streets to Classrooms initiative. By equipping women with practical skills and income-generating opportunities, the foundation aims to keep girls in school, reduce child labor, and lower their risk of sexual exploitation.

Advanced agricultural tools and machinery provided include: Rice Parboiling: commercial parboiling units, automated huskers, dryers, polishers, and milling machines. Maize Processing: grinders, dehullers, threshers, and flour milling machines and Groundnut Oil Processing: mechanical oil presses, decorticators, and filtering machines.

Each group of 60 women is expected to train another 60 women quarterly, creating a multiplier effect. By December 2020, nearly 4,000 women were projected to benefit, significantly expanding skills, economic opportunities, and sustainable knowledge transfer.

Aisha Hamman, Founder & CEO of Lift Africa Foundation, noted: “This program empowers women to improve their livelihoods while supporting their daughters’ education and protection. Every woman trained becomes a change-maker, extending these benefits to her family and community.”

The training is part of Lift Africa Foundation’s Clear Her Path program, which addresses interconnected challenges in Northern Nigeria, including out-of-school girls, gender-based violence, child exploitation, poverty, and food insecurity. Over 250 women have already benefited from similar initiatives, with plans for expansion to additional local government areas.