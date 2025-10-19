Life After School: Minister of Youth Development Inspires 500 Graduates at the 2025 LAS Summit

The 2025 edition of the Life After School Summit hosted by the Noella Foundation in Lagos was filled with energy and inspiration as the Minister of Youth Development, Hon Ayodele Olawande, delivered a heartfelt goodwill message to over 500 young graduates.

In his address, the Minister reminded the audience that the real journey begins after school, when certificates give way to character and grades make room for grit. He told the participants that while the transition from campus to career may not be easy, it can become a launchpad for greatness with the right skills, values, and mindset.

Olawande, widely admired for his close connection to Nigerian youths, drew from his own experiences to deliver words of encouragement. He emphasized that life will test their patience but must never shake their purpose. He urged the graduates to keep learning, volunteer freely, start small but start strong, and build discipline and meaningful relationships. According to him, what they do in the first five years after graduation will shape the next fifty years of their lives.

He cautioned them against shortcuts that promise quick wealth but rob them of wisdom, reminding them that every individual has a unique journey. In his words, young people should never compare their stories with others because every destiny has its own clock.

Olawande also spoke passionately about the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to ensure that education truly translates into employment, enterprise, and empowerment. Through initiatives like NiYA, YouthCred, and Yo Health, the Ministry of Youth Development continues to create opportunities that help young Nigerians navigate the journey from learning to earning.

He expressed his appreciation to Mrs Layal Tinubu and the Noella Foundation for their consistent commitment to raising a generation of doers, dreamers, and nation builders. Their work, he said, stands as a shining example of what it means to invest in the future of young Nigerians.

The Life After School Summit, which has become one of the country’s leading youth empowerment platforms, once again provided a space for young graduates to reflect, learn, and prepare for life beyond the classroom. As the event came to a close, Olawande’s message lingered in the hearts of many — a reminder that while the path ahead may test their resolve, it is through patience, perseverance, and purpose that true greatness is built.