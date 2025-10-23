Life after Big Brother Naija is expensive, laments Thelma Lawson

Thelma Lawson

By Favour Osah

Former Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Thelma Lawson, has opened up about the financial pressure that comes with fame, saying her lifestyle has become more expensive since leaving the show.

In a recent interview, Thelma said the need to maintain her image and meet fans’ expectations makes her spend more than before.

“Because you are showing up for events,” she explained. “I came out of the house and found out that I was named ‘the most fashionable.’ Now, I have an audience that wants to see what Thelma is wearing.”

She added that running her business adds to the pressure. “It’s expensive. Also, because I have a business that requires constant restocking, it’s very, very overwhelming.”

Thelma, who gained attention for her bold style during the show, said staying relevant in the public eye comes with both visibility and heavy financial demands.