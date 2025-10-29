LG electronics extends care beyond technology with AXA Mansard Health partnership

By Akeem Salau

In a bid to tackle the growing malaria burden in Nigeria, LG Electronics has partnered with AXA Mansard Health to launch a nationwide initiative offering free malaria insurance to Nigerians, particularly LG customers.

The collaboration, part of LG’s Life’s Good Care Campaign, aims to protect families, improve access to healthcare, and promote community well-being.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria accounted for 26% of global malaria cases in 2023 — the highest of any country. This partnership seeks to ease the impact of the disease by providing insurance coverage for malaria treatment and enhancing public awareness on prevention.

“Malaria continues to pose a serious health and economic threat to millions of families,” said Mr. Hyoung Sub Ji, Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa. “Our commitment goes beyond technology; it’s about improving lives. Partnering with AXA Mansard allows us to provide practical healthcare protection for our customers and communities.”

Mrs. Jumoke Odunlami, Chief Distribution Officer, AXA Mansard and Director, AXA Mansard Health, emphasized the importance of affordable healthcare access. “Healthcare must be accessible and affordable, especially for preventable diseases like malaria,” she said. “Through this partnership with LG, we’re expanding the reach of malaria insurance plans to protect more families and reduce the disease’s impact nationwide.”

Under the initiative, LG customers will have access to AXA Mansard Health’s Standard, Classic, and Premium Malaria-Care plans, which include telemedicine services, remote consultations with doctors, and access to prescribed drugs at accredited pharmacies — with free delivery within Lagos.

The Premium Care Plan offers additional coverage, including access to over 1,000 hospitals nationwide for comprehensive malaria care.

The Life’s Good Care Campaign reinforces LG’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, demonstrating its focus on extending care beyond technology and contributing to a healthier Nigeria.