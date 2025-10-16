Leverkusen went in ‘wrong direction’ under ex-boss Ten Hag, says sporting director

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said on Thursday that it was clear from early on that the club were going in the “wrong direction” under former coach Erik Ten Hag.

Ex-Manchester United boss Ten Hag was sacked last month after just two Bundesliga matches — the shortest managerial stint before a firing in the league’s history.

Speaking with AFP and other media, Rolfes insisted that the “hard” decision to sack the Dutchman was the right call.

“If you have the feeling that you’re going in the wrong direction, you shouldn’t wait until you get there,” he said.

“If it’s not a good fit, it’s better to split.”

Sacked by Manchester United in October 2024, Ten Hag signed a contract with Leverkusen until 2027 in May as the successor to Xabi Alonso, who moved to Real Madrid.

Rolfes revealed that he spoke on the telephone with Alonso as Ten Hag’s stint was unravelling.

Leverkusen were thumped 5-1 by Flamengo’s under-20s in a pre-season friendly in Brazil in Ten Hag’s opening game in charge.

“Let’s say it this way, it was not good,” Rolfes said of the surprise loss.

Ten Hag’s two league matches in charge were a home defeat to Hoffenheim and a 3-3 draw against 10-man Werder Bremen, despite having led 3-1 with a numerical advantage.

“You need a bit of time to adapt, but the feeling was we were not making the steps in the best way. And it was not getting better fast.

“You need the head coach and the coaching staff to give stability to the players and we didn’t feel this.”

Rolfes said the club wanted “to be fast with this decision”, adding that “most of the time you wait too long, waiting for bad results”.

Since Ten Hag left, the club have been unbeaten, with three wins and three draws in all competitions, while they have climbed up to fifth in the Bundesliga.

– ‘Dominant’ Wirtz to come good –

The 43-year-old Rolfes also backed former Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz to overcome his teething problems at Liverpool, saying it was the “right decision” for him to move on from the Bundesliga.

Wirtz has no goals and no assists in nine Premier League and Champions League games since signing for the Reds for an initial £100 million ($134 million) that could rise to £116 million.

Rolfes, who brought the Germany midfielder to the club in 2020, said that criticism was “part of the game”, but pointed to data which showed that Wirtz had “created the most chances in the Premier League” since his move.

Rolfes said that Wirtz’s problems were linked to those of Liverpool.

“Florian is a team player. And at the moment, they’re in the process of creating a team,” Rolfes said.

“When the team is playing more like a team and everyone has his role, Florian’s quality will rise.

“There’s no doubt he will make it and become a really dominant football player.”