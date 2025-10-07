Legal practitioners, civil society actors call for stronger reforms to advance public interest litigation 

File image of lawyers

By Oghenemairo Agams-Emuobe

Legal practitioners and civil society actors have urged stakeholders to increase collaboration in order to achieve reforms and advance public interest litigation (PIL) in Nigeria.

The appeal was made at a special session, hosted by Spaces for Change (S4C), a non-profit organization working to infuse human rights into social and economic governance processes during the just-concluded PILNet Africa Regional Convening on Public Interest Litigation in Lagos.

Speaking during a panel discussion, a representative of the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Prof. Adebisi Arewa, described justice as “the most significant human right and the hallmark of nationhood,” adding that many Nigerians do not get access to it.

He said: “About 99.99 per cent of Nigerians don’t have access to justice,” he said, adding that the inability of citizens to seek redress undermines both development and human dignity.”

He said that while strategic litigation exposes deep flaws in the justice system, it also offers lifelines to ordinary citizens.

Similarly, the former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) chairman, Alex Morka, said that a lot could be done to institutionalise pro bono practice.

According to him, NBA should consider making pro bono legal assistance mandatory, while commending judges that assign senior lawyers to defend indigent defendants in capital offence cases.

On her part, Executive Director of S4C, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, said the organisation approaches litigation from a research-driven perspective.

She explained that many of their pro bono cases stem from extensive field investigations, including her doctoral research on SARS operations in Anambra State.

She said S4C depends on research to identify victims, some of whom later received compensation through the EndSARS judicial panels.

Ibezim-Ohaeri said that S4C often partners with other research-focused institutions, which uncover human rights violations.

Also, Dr. Lucas Koyejo that represented the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), noted that human rights violations remain widespread in Lagos.

He noted that the commission receives numerous complaints daily, many submitted directly by citizens or through partner organisations like S4C, adding that the NHRC is overstretched, with only 12 lawyers in its Lagos office, including himself, serving a population of more than 20 million.

However, the event also featured a session where victims of forced evictions, police brutality, and other human rights violations supported by S4C’s legal services shared their experiences.