Legacy Not Politics: Sokoto Warns against false claims over Wamakko Projects

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:– The lingering contest over project ownership between the administrations of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has once again stirred political tension in Sokoto State, reigniting debate over who deserves credit for landmark infrastructural developments that continue to shape the state’s growth.

At the heart of the controversy are major public projects that have transformed education, water supply, and community development including the Asara Water Works, College of Agriculture, Wurno, College of Legal Studies, Wamakko, Government Secondary School (GSS) Sanyinna, and GSS Shagari.

These institutions, conceived and executed at different times by former Givernor Sen Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, stand today as testaments to Sokoto’s progress. However, in recent months, loyalists from Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal political camps have engaged in a needless exchange over project ownership, prompting condemnation from Senator Wamakko’s loyalist, insisting that such legacies should unite rather than divide.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who governed Sokoto State between 2007 and 2015, laid the foundation for many of the infrastructural milestones that define Sokoto today. The Asara Water Works, a flagship project of his administration, was conceived to tackle the chronic water scarcity affecting Sokoto metropolis and its environs. Under Wamakko’s leadership, the project reached an advanced stage bringing potable water to thousands of households for the first time in decades.

The special Adviser to senator Wamakko on Media and publicity Bashar Abubakar at a press conference on Monday said Wamakko’s government expanded educational access by establishing and upgrading key learning institutions such as the College of Legal Studies, Wamakko, while revitalizing secondary schools including GSS Sanyinna and boarding primary schools in Shagari, Maruda, and Illela.

He further stated that, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto, “ remains focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people and will not be distracted by cheap blackmail or recycled lies from opposition elements.”

He reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and service delivery under the visionary leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the guidance of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, noting that political propaganda cannot erase documented history.

“The success of the Asara Water Scheme inspired similar water projects in Runjin Sambo, Ruggar Liman, Gagi, Mana, Tamaje, and Old Airport, all of which reached about 70 percent completion before Wamakko left office,” stated the special Adviser.

“Unfortunately, these projects were later abandoned by his successor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal upto the time he left office in 2023.

He alleged that the opposition PDP was “using flowery language to deceive the people of Sokoto State,” urging citizens to focus on facts rather than political fiction.

The press conference was however concluded with a reminder to PDP followers that public infrastructure are legacies of governance, not a trophies for political rivalry, and that every administration must build upon the achievements of its predecessors to serve the collective good of Sokoto people.