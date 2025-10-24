League football: 5 matches to watch this weekend

By Enitan Abdultawab

The league fixtures are upon us!

League football resumes this weekend after the third round of the UEFA Champions League league phase unfolded in the midweek.

Now, attention turns towards league football with mouthwatering fixtures bound to take place across Europe. Though the season is still early, these matches have high stakes, ranging from form to survival to pride.

Let us take a look at them.

Chelsea vs Sunderland – Saturday, 25th October

Chelsea are looking to build on the momentum from a good run of form that they have enjoyed on either side of the October break. Recently, they scored five past Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, a result they got after a flawless 3-0 rout of Nottingham Forest. Sunderland, surprisingly, have only lost twice and seem resilient, going ongoing against the likes of Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. They sit seventh on the table and they would want to up their game against a very in-form Enzo Maresca’s boys.

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Saturday, 25th October

For the first time in his Manchester United stint, Ruben Amorim won two back-to-back games – versus Sunderland and Liverpool. The squad would want to do more, and better, as all eyes are on them now, especially given the frequent criticisms of Ruben Amorim and his tactical style. However, a match against Brighton and Hove Albion would not be easy. Sitting tenth and not beaten in the last four games, Brighton and Hove Albion have beaten Manchester United six times and lost four times in their last ten Premier league meetings.

It has been a meeting to forget for Manchester United, recently.

Napoli vs Inter Milan – Saturday, 25th October

The race for the Italian Serie A is very cagey affair this time around, albeit like every season. Napoli lost the top spot berth to AC Milan when they were beaten by the latter, but since then have grinded two wins. However, they were demolished in the midweek by PSV in the Champions League, and the loss might probably take a toll on their performance. It is not looking good given that they would be entertaining an Inter Milan side who are in a good run of form and are sitting second on the Serie A table. In the midweek, they put four past Union Saint Guilloise in the UEFA Champions League.

Both sides know that the results would shape how they would finish the season in the long run.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona – Sunday, 26th October

Kylian Mbappe and his teammates would be looking forward to break Barcelona’s dominance in the El-Clasico. In the last four meetings, the Blaugranes demolished their rivals outrightly by comfortable margins, winning three trophies in the process. However, things might be different this time around – Barcelona have not been able to replicate last season’s form but Real Madrid seem to have balanced things despite a few worries in their defence. Upfront, they can hurt anyone courtesy of Kylian Mbappe, Franco Mastuantono, Arda Guler and Vini Junior.

For Barcelona, Marcus Rashford would be gearing up for his Clasico debut, alongside Lamine Yamal and the just-returned Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace – Sunday, 26th October

Now, the question on everyone’s lips is – can Arsenal’s defense win them titles?

Arsenal look very much comfortable this season due to the balance they have got across all departments. When they are not scoring goals, their defense is ensuring that they are not conceding either. And they find it hard to contain a team, their attack turns up well. They sit at the top of the Premier league table, three points above Manchester City, the usual foe. They would be looking to extend their winning streak – and clean sheets too – as they host a resilient Crystal Palace side. Crystal Palace are blowing hot and cold this season and have shown that they can hurt any team when in the mojo.

They are coming off a loss at home to AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League, and would be looking to get back to winning ways, having suffered a three-game winless streak.

