‘Lead with compassion’, Lions Club President tells Nigerian leaders

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The newly elected President of the Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club (AMLC), District 404-A2, Lion Hadiza Abutu-Ibrahim, has called on Nigerian leaders to embrace compassion and people-centred governance, saying leadership should be driven by service to humanity rather than personal ambition.

She made the appeal in Abuja during her investiture and the installation of the club’s Board of Directors for the 2025–2026 Lions service year, where she was officially inaugurated as the 16th President of the club.

Abutu-Ibrahim said her tenure would be guided by the principle of ‘service from the heart,’ adding that her leadership vision focuses on five key pillars of service; youth empowerment, healthcare initiatives, hunger relief, education support, and environmental interventions.

“With my tested and trusted team who will give their talent, time, and treasure in serving humanity, challenges though inevitable, will be surmounted,” she said.

She also urged members to remain consistent in paying their dues and to show genuine commitment to humanitarian service, stressing that the club’s success in the new service year would depend on unity and shared dedication.

“We must serve humanity from the heart. Our collective commitment will determine the success of this new chapter,” she added.

District Governor of Lions Club International, District 404-A2 Nigeria, Lion Elder Ezekiel Umoh, commended Abutu-Ibrahim’s leadership and vision, describing her as a compassionate leader who embodies the ideals of service and integrity.

“Abutu-Ibrahim has demonstrated commitment and compassion; qualities vital to the success of the world’s leading humanitarian organisation,” Umoh said.

He explained that the Lions Club, which operates in more than 210 countries, remains dedicated to improving the lives of the less privileged, noting that members undergo regular training to ensure transparency and accountability in their activities.

“No one comes to divert funds for personal use. All we seek is to make life better for the less privileged, to give them a sense of belonging, and to help them testify about the goodness of God through our collective efforts,” Umoh stated.

The District Governor also urged Nigerians to cultivate sincerity, love, and a spirit of giving, lamenting that selfishness and neglect of others have become major social challenges.

“When people think only about themselves and forget others, society suffers. We must show love, sincerity, and genuine concern for one another if we want real change,” he added.

Also speaking, Past Council Chairperson of MD404 Nigeria of Lions Club International and Guiding Lion (AMLC), Dr. Lami Onayi-Ahmed, encouraged the newly elected leaders to uphold the club’s long-standing tradition of service to the less privileged.

She praised members for their commitment over the past 16 years, noting that their projects align with the global mission of Lions Club International, which has a proud humanitarian legacy.

“All those who have taken on leadership today are seasoned Lions who have served in various capacities.

“My charge to them is to continue pursuing the association’s values and to implement projects that directly impact the lives of the less privileged,” she urged.

Dr. Onayi-Ahmed expressed confidence that under Abutu-Ibrahim’s leadership, the club would achieve even greater milestones in humanitarian service.

“Abutu-Ibrahim is well-positioned to build on the club’s successes and take its humanitarian initiatives to a higher level,” she added.