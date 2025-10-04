LCCI Auto Symposium beams searchlight on non-passage Of NAIDP Into Law

Oluwemimi Osanipin, DG, National Automotive Design and Development Council.

By Theodore Opara

Preparations are on top gear for this year’s annual Lagos Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Auto & Allied Sub-Sectoral Group Symposium scheduled to hold on October 8, 2025.

The Theme of this year’s summit is : The Impact of Non-Passage of the NAIDP Policy into Law on the Automobile Industry with a

Sub theme: Local Component, Prospects, Opportunities And Drawbacks. Key government officials, industry and allied stakeholders and other dignitaries and speakers have been invited to the event.

Among those invited are the Mr Oluwemimi Osanipin, Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, (NADDC); Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service ( NCS);

Chukwunonso Okeke, Director-General, Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON); and

Chief Anselm llekuba, Chairman, Association of Local Content Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria (ALCMAN).

According to Dr Femi Eguakhide, Deputy Managing Director of R.T. Briscoe Plc and Chairman, Auto & Allied Sub-sectoral Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, both the invited government officials and other industry players are critical to the discourse on local production, regulation, policy enforcement and import-related issues affecting the automotive sector and local industry players.

The sectoral chairman further re-affirmed the groups commitment towards delivering a robust and impactful symposium that addresses the real issues within the Nigerian automotive ecosystem.

Giving more insights into this year’s event, Austin Akpovili, chairman of the Organizing Committee said that, the event is generating excitement being a platform that will once again bring stakeholders together to deliberate on burning industry issues.

Corporate sponsors of the Symposium are Toyota Nigeria Ltd, CFAO Nigeria, Bras Motors, CIG Motors, Mikano Motors Ltd, Honda Automobile Western African (HAWA), Mandilas Motors, R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc and Coscharis Motors Plc.

A good number of seasoned experts have also been invited as panelists and participants.