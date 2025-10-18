Lawyers hail Fagbemi over extradition success, justice sector reforms

Fagbemi

The League of Patriotic Lawyers has commended the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for his leadership in advancing international criminal cooperation and implementing reforms within Nigeria’s justice sector.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Abubakar Yesufu, the League praised the AGF for overseeing the successful extradition of several fugitive offenders to the United States and the repatriation of a murder suspect to Nigeria, describing these as strong demonstrations of Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law and international justice.

According to the group, Fagbemi’s proactive engagement with global partners has enhanced Nigeria’s reputation for accountability and strengthened cooperation in transnational legal matters.

The League also commended the Attorney-General for improving institutional efficiency among key justice enforcement agencies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), which it said have recorded notable progress under his leadership.

It further highlighted the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Regulation Act of 2024 as one of the significant achievements of Fagbemi’s tenure, noting that it provides a stronger legal framework for the management of recovered and forfeited assets.

The statement added that the AGF’s tenure has been marked by professionalism and dedication to strengthening democratic institutions, citing his contributions to landmark constitutional cases, including those promoting local government autonomy.

The League described Fagbemi as a reform-driven leader whose initiatives have enhanced public confidence in the justice system and improved Nigeria’s global standing in legal cooperation.

“These achievements reflect a renewed commitment to justice, accountability, and the rule of law in Nigeria,” the statement concluded.