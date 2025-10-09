Lawyers’ group commends Tinubu on appointment of Amupitan as INEC Chair

…salutes the National Council of State for endorsement

The Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (LANBAT) has hailed the Appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as a masterstroke by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a reflection of his unmatched capacity to identify excellence and character in leadership.

In a statement released in Lagos by the Convener of the group, Adedotun Ajulo Esq., the group commended President Tinubu for once again demonstrating that he is a discerning leader who understands the demands of national transformation and possesses the courage to make decisions that will strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

According to the network, the unanimous endorsement of Professor Amupitan’s nomination by the National Council of State is a resounding validation of the President’s sound judgment and commitment to credible governance.

LANBAT described Professor Amupitan as an embodiment of integrity, intellect, and proven capacity, noting that his sterling record as a legal scholar, reform-driven administrator, and ethical leader has prepared him for this noble task. The group noted that his career, defined by service, discipline, and academic distinction, mirrors the values that President Tinubu himself has consistently upheld in public service.

“Professor Amupitan represents the finest traditions of scholarship, patriotism, and incorruptible leadership. His appointment comes at a time when the nation yearns for renewed public trust in our democratic institutions, and we are confident that under his stewardship, INEC will experience a new era of credibility, transparency, and institutional integrity,” the statement read.

The network further praised President Tinubu as “a shining example of visionary leadership, a President in full charge, who knows what is good for the country and has continued to show an uncommon ability to match competence with responsibility.”

The group called on all Nigerians to support Professor Amupitan in his new role, assuring that his tenure will uphold the sanctity of the people’s will and advance the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for a more just and participatory democracy.