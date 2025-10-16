Lawmakers react as Nigeria faces international scrutiny over faith-related violence

Nigeria Flag

By Msugh Ityokura, Abuja

A visiting fact-finding team led by former Texas Mayor Mike Arnold has attracted international attention with a report alleging widespread attacks on faith-based communities in parts of Nigeria.

Arnold, founder of Africa Arise International and Africa Arise USA, spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, October 14, alongside Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu. The team — which Arnold said includes retired U.S. Ambassador Lewis Lucke, Pastor Jed D’Grace, and documentary filmmaker Judd Saul — presented findings they said were based on field investigations, video footage, and interviews.

According to Arnold, the report documents killings, displacement and destruction affecting some communities in the Northern and Middle Belt regions. He described the situation in strong terms and urged international attention. The report, Arnold said, includes more than 80 hours of video evidence, interviews and site visits.

Arnold and members of his team accused some actors of contributing to a pattern of violence and called on domestic and international authorities to address what they described as systematic harms against faith-based communities. The team also announced a forthcoming documentary based on their findings.

Arnold’s report links the reported violence to a range of factors, and it describes recurring patterns observed during the team’s investigations. The report characterizes damage to places of worship and displacement of residents in some areas, and it urges further investigation of local dynamics.

Government officials and some lawmakers, however, have rejected summaries they view as one-sided. The House of Representatives, through a motion led by Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has pushed back against what it described as external characterizations that do not fully reflect the complexity of Nigeria’s security challenges.

The House argued that the country’s problems involve multiple forms of criminality and violence — including terrorism, banditry, and communal clashes — and affect people of different faiths. Lawmakers have called for a coordinated domestic and diplomatic response rather than unilateral designations by foreign governments.

In response to the report and to proposed U.S. legislation related to religious freedom, the House proposed a Nigeria–U.S. joint fact-finding mechanism involving faith leaders and independent experts from both countries. The proposed mechanism, lawmakers said, would aim to verify claims, separate fact from speculation, and guide any diplomatic steps.

Officials in Abuja have said they welcome constructive engagement that helps clarify the situation on the ground, while stressing the need to avoid simplistic portrayals of complex security dynamics.

The arrival of the fact-finding team and the publication of its report have intensified debate at home and abroad over how to respond to reports of violence affecting communities in parts of Nigeria.

Observers and stakeholders differ on whether the issues should be characterized primarily as criminality, communal conflict, or as something requiring attention under international human-rights frameworks. Some have urged that all allegations be investigated by competent authorities and that any steps taken by foreign governments or international bodies be informed by verified evidence.

As the debate continues, affected communities — including residents of towns in the Middle Belt and other regions — remain in urgent need of protection and humanitarian assistance. The report’s release has prompted calls from multiple quarters for thorough, impartial investigations and practical measures to address insecurity and support those displaced or harmed.