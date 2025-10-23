Late footballer Baldock leaves £4m fortune to baby son after drowning in swimming pool

George Baldock, the former Premier League defender, left his £4 million fortune to his baby son after he was found dead in a swimming pool at his Athens home aged 31.

The English-born footballer, who was playing for Greek club Panathinaikos, was discovered after his partner raised the alarm when she was unable to reach him for several hours.

A coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death, confirming that no alcohol or drugs were found in his system.

Baldock was due to fly back to England just a day after the tragic incident to celebrate his son Brody’s first birthday, an inquest heard.

Probate papers have since revealed that the former Sheffield United star left an estate valued at £5,781,399 before debts, reducing to a net worth of £4,091,003.

Having died without a will, Baldock’s estate will automatically go to his next of kin. According to court documents seen by The Sun, the funds will be managed by his fiancée, Annabel Dignam, “for the use and benefit of minor Brody Baldock” until he turns 18.

Baldock, who was born in Buckinghamshire, represented Greece 12 times at the international level, qualifying through his grandmother. He had moved to Greece to continue his club career before his untimely death.

In a touching tribute, his fiancée Annabel described him as her “soulmate” and “the perfect dad.”

She wrote: “George, the love of my life, my soulmate. The perfect Dad to our beautiful boy. You completed me. You were my world and I know we were yours. You are here with me in Brody’s smile, giggle and infectious personality. My world will never be the same but I will find a way for Brody. I promise. I love you forever and always G. Your Neen. X.”

Baldock’s family also released an emotional statement, saying: “George, you were the most special father, fiancée, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person. Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands.

“We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son. You were due to fly home today for us to celebrate his first birthday together, but instead we mourn your loss.

“As a family it has been incredibly touching, but equally so very difficult to read the huge number of tributes written by those that knew George and from those whose life he touched.

