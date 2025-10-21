LASTMA records 1,667 accidents in nine months

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it recorded a total of 1,667 road traffic accidents between January and September.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this at the LASTMA Ember Months Stakeholders Forum held in Lagos on Tuesday.

The forum had as a theme, ”Safe Roads, Safe Lives: LASTMA Cares”.

Bakare-Oki disclosed that for the period under review, 87 fatalities were recorded, with a total number of 6,666 persons injured, while 2,442 vehicles broke down on the road.

He said that in 2024, between January and December, 2,051 accidents were recorded, and 5,108 vehicles that caused infractions were pulled over on Lagos roads.

He added that in 2024, a total of 119 citizens died on the road.

”These figures are far more than mere statistics. That is why our call to action on road safety is a vital part of our everyday lives. It is both a strategic necessity and a moral obligation to take action,” he said.

The LASTMA boss also said that between January and September, LASTMA and partner agencies reported over 3,200 traffic incidents.

He noted that nearly 60 per cent of the incidents occurred at non-metro corridors like the Ikorodu Road, Apapa Oshodi Expressway, Third Mainland Route and Lekki Ajah.

At the Ember month stakeholders’ forum, he urged the motoring public to always remember that while speed thrills, it also kills, adding that it was better to arrive late than never.

”One careless act can cost a lifetime of regrets. If every motorist respects rules and human life, our roads will be safer, traffic will flow better, and accidents will be reduced drastically.

”Today’s follow-up is more than a meeting; it is a new path for collective responsibility built on collaboration, education and enforcement.

LASTMA stands ready to work with transport unions, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the police, all major responders and the media to ensure 2025 environment is safe environment in Lagos.

”Our vision remains unwavering, zero accidents, zero fatalities and zero executions,” he said.