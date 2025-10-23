LASG, NDLEA move to curb drug peddling in housing estates

The Lagos State Government says it will partner with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to stop the sale and use of hard drugs in government-owned housing estates.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr Abdulhafis Toriola, made this known in a statement issued by Mr Ganiu Lawal, Deputy Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry, on Thursday.

Toriola gave the assurance when he received an NDLEA delegation led by the Lagos State Commander, Mr Abubakar Liman Wali, on a courtesy visit to his office in Ikeja.

He commended the NDLEA for its efforts in tackling drug abuse and related crimes across the country.

He also praised the agency’s work in creating awareness and helping to rehabilitate drug users.

He said the ministry was ready to work with the NDLEA to curb drug peddling and support rehabilitation of drug addicts.

According to him, the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is determined to end illicit drug-related activities among youths as part of its plan to promote healthy communities and sustainable development.

In his remarks, the NDLEA Commander, Wali, thanked the ministry for its readiness to collaborate with it.

He said the agency would continue to promote discipline, patriotism, and service to humanity in the fight against drug abuse.

