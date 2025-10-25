Lampard salutes Coventry as Championship leaders sink Watford

Frank Lampard hailed Coventry’s clinical finishing as the Championship leaders beat 10-man Watford 3-1 on Saturday.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Jamie Allen set the Sky Blues on their way inside the first seven minutes before Tatsuhiro Sakamoto effectively wrapped up their sixth successive league win before the interval.

Watford’s James Abankwah was sent off for a professional foul before half time, while Imran Louza’s second half penalty was little consolation for the out-classed visitors.

“At the minute we’re clinical and we’re dangerous, and we’ve been more dangerous than today,” Lampard said.

“It was a tricky game for us and I thought we did the job and we did it well.”

Hayden Hackney’s first goal since August preserved second-placed Middlesbrough’s unbeaten home record by securing a 1-1 draw with Wrexham at the Riverside Stadium.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was impressed with his players’ character in their gritty 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road.

Jack Clarke netted in the 83rd minute as Ipswich got back to winning ways after successive Championship defeats.

“To be fair it was a good win in that if I could have picked the type of win that would really benefit the group today, I think it would be one where we have a clean sheet, we have a really stable performance and give nothing away,” McKenna said.

Millwall boss Alex Neil ranked the 1-0 victory against Leicester at The Den as a key step in his side’s development.

Femi Azeez produced a fine finish from Casper De Norre’s sublime pass late in the first half.

The win could have been more comfortable had Mihailo Ivanovic not had a penalty saved in the second half, but third-placed Millwall are now just two points behind Middlesbrough.

“It felt like a big win because, in this narrative, I think – because this has happened at a lot of clubs, it’s not the first time it’s happened to me – there’s always ‘oh, we’ve won a few, we’re going to lose the next one’,” Neil said.

“Then when you win the next one, the feeling changes, doesn’t it?”

Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat against Oxford added to the club’s woes after they were placed in administration this week.

Bottom of the table Wednesday received a 12-point deduction as a result of the administration, leaving them on -6 points.

Goals from Will Lankshear and Cameron Brannagan gave Oxford a two-goal lead at the break before Sean Fusire pulled one back for Wednesday early in the second half.

The game was played amid a backdrop of renewed optimism among Wednesday supporters following the news that the appointment of administrators had seen controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri relinquish control of the club.

Swansea piled the pressure on beleaguered Norwich boss Liam Manning as Zan Vipotnik’s double secured a 2-1 win for the Welsh club.