Lamido threatens legal action after failing to secure PDP chairmanship form

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has threatened to take legal action against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was reportedly denied access to purchase the nomination form to contest for the position of National Chairman.

Lamido, who arrived at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Monday morning, was unable to obtain the form, a situation he described as “unacceptable and undemocratic.”

Speaking to journalists outside the party headquarters, the former Foreign Affairs Minister expressed his readiness to participate in the forthcoming National Convention scheduled for November 15–16 in Ibadan, Oyo State, but vowed to seek redress in court if he was not allowed to contest.

“I came here to buy the form for the chairmanship position, but I was denied. This is not the democracy our party stands for,” Lamido said. “If this continues, I will have no choice but to approach the court for justice.”

Lamido had earlier announced his intention to vie for the position in a post on his verified Facebook page, stating: “By the grace of God, I shall today, Monday, 27th October 2025, by 11 a.m., be at Wadata Plaza, the national headquarters of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, to purchase the nomination form to run for the office of National Chairman.”