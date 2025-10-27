Lakurawa: Over 10 killed in Kebbi reprisal attack

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 10 herders have been reportedly killed in a reprisal attack at a Fulani settlement in Tilli community of Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Sunday.

A local told our correspondent that the reprisal attack was carried out in the area following the killing of a vigilante member by the Lakurawa bandits.

It was gathered that the killing of the vigilante was blamed on the Fulani residing in the area, and over 10 of them were killed and several sustained injuries during a raid carried out in their settlement by some suspected members of the community.

A source added that “the reprisal attack was carried out in error. They thought the Fulani were behind the killing of the vigilante man.

“They attacked them in their settlement. Over 10 of them were killed, while several sustained injuries. They are still searching for more people who might have been killed in the attack,” he said.

He added that the state leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Tafida, were in the area to condole families of those killed during the attack.

When contacted, the state police command’s public relations officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said he was unaware of the incident but promised to find out and get back to our correspondent, but he didn’t do so before filling this report.