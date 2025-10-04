Laide Bakare clarifies comment on giving teenage daughter alcohol

Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has responded to public backlash following her recent remarks about introducing her 17-year-old daughter to nightlife.

In a viral interview with content creator Mr. Lilgaga, the actress revealed that she took her daughter to a nightclub for the first time at age 17, adding that she was proud her daughter would remember her as the one who introduced her to “alcohol and clubbing.”

Bakare’s comments sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many accusing her of encouraging underage drinking and irresponsible parenting.

Addressing the controversy in an Instagram post on Saturday, the actress clarified that her intention was misunderstood.

She explained that she did not introduce her daughter to alcohol as she was still a minor but only wanted her to experience clubbing in a controlled setting.

Bakare said, “It’s my birthday in two days, and since morning I’ve not been able to concentrate because of accusations, accusations of me introducing Simioluwa to alcohol at her teenage year. She is still a minor, she is still a young girl. She doesn’t take alcohol, and I don’t take alcohol either.

“For the clubbing, yes, it happened, and that was the after-party of her own birthday, but no alcohol was involved. I didn’t take alcohol. I did not introduce her to alcohol. I did not know I said it, but the video was sent to me where I said it, but it was a slip of tongue. I did not mean to say that. Such never happened. I did not introduce her to alcohol. I will never do that. The little girl felt bad as well; she didn’t like to be put out there as a teenage girl taking alcohol at her young age. I’m using this video to say ‘Sorry, Simi,’ and to parents that I’ve wronged with that step.”