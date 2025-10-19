Lagos Trade Fair ED urges complex occupants to shun #Free Nnamdi Kanu protest

Nnamdi Kanu and Omoyele Sowore

Executive Director (ED), Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Erelu Barr. Vera Ndanusa has tasked Igbo traders who constitute major occupants of the Trade Fair Complex to refrain from participating in the proposed Omoyele Sowore-led Free Nnamdi Kanu Protests scheduled to commence nationwide on Monday October 20, 2025.

Ndanusa said that given the strategic nature of the Complex, the protests might be misinterpreted and hijacked by hoodlums to cause mayhem.

In a statement she personally signed on Sunday, Ndanusa reminded the complex stakeholders of the adverse economic losses of closing down the complex for even a day.

The ED said while she understands citizens’ right to protest, she feared the breakdown of law and order most times associated with protest could cause more damage in the complex.

Recall that Sowore has been mobilizing notable Nigerians and members of the general public to turn out en masse on October 20 for a march to the Presidential Villa to urge President Bola Tinubu to free Nnamdi Kanu who has been in detention since his rendition from Kenya in 2021.

However, reacting to the hype generated so far by Sowore, Ndanusa also cited concerns raised by the United States Embassy in Abuja over the protest, as well as a court order obtained by the Police, urging Complex occupants to exercise restraint and stay out of trouble.

According to her, “The Management of the Complex wishes to bring to the attention of the complex occupants a planned protest scheduled for October 20th, 2025.‎

“‎We have been informed that the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Police, has obtained an Order of the Federal High Court in Abuja, restraining the organizers of the protest, from organizing, carrying out or participating in the planned protest.

“‎We cite this as a precautionary measure to emphasize the protest should be stepped down at the complex”, the statement reads.