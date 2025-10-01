Lagos Trade Fair Demolition: A test of impunity, justice, compassion – Peter Obi

…As Peter Obi, Abaribe, Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, Akobundu, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, others visit Lagos Trade Fair Demolition Site

Former Vice President Peter Obi, alongside Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh, Col. Austin Akobundu, Tony Nwoye, members of the House of Representatives, Labour Party Lagos State gubernatorial candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Obidient Movement coordinator Tanko Yunusa, visited the site of the demolished ASPAMDA Market at the Lagos Trade Fair on Tuesday.

The visit comes after plazas at the market were pulled down despite traders reportedly obtaining all necessary approvals. Obi took to his X platform to highlight the plight of the affected traders and commend their restraint.

“I must commend the traders for their remarkable calm in the face of such painful loss,” Obi said. He also expressed appreciation to the Senators and House members who have pledged to investigate the incident and ensure that such demolitions do not occur in the future.

Obi called on governments at all levels to act with “compassion, fairness, and a deep sense of justice,” noting that many traders had invested heavily, often through loans, to secure their livelihoods and contribute to the economy. He emphasized that destroying legitimate investments without due process is not only unjust but also economically damaging.

“A society that seeks progress must protect enterprise, encourage productivity, and defend the dignity of its citizens. Incidents like this should have no place in a nation that aspires to fairness, stability, and shared prosperity,” Obi added.

He concluded by reiterating his vision for a new Nigeria, emphasizing that justice and accountability are central to national development.