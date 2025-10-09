Lagos organises Software Quality Assurance training for 600 Students/Fresh Graduates

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Adesian Wahab

The Lagos State Government has commenced a free Software Quality Assurance training for 600 students and fresh graduates, as part of efforts to empower young people with relevant digital skills for the future of work.

The initiative is organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Union Affairs (Tertiary Education) in collaboration with Korrekt Tech, a startup company offering Quality-as-a-Service solutions.

The training, which began today, is holding concurrently at three centres — Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu; Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Otto/Ijanikin; and Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET), Yaba.

The programme will run for three consecutive Saturdays, beginning October 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

Speaking on the initiative, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Union Affairs (Tertiary Education), Comrade Kappo Olawale Samuel, described the training as a practical demonstration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda, particularly its focus on education, technology, and youth empowerment.

“This is more than a training — it’s a launchpad to tech excellence. It is one of the ways His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is impacting and preparing the youths for the future,” Kappo said.

“The world is moving rapidly in the direction of technology, and Lagos youths are being equipped not to be left behind. The programme targets students in Lagos tertiary institutions and fresh graduates eager to build careers in technology.”

Kappo expressed satisfaction with the impressive level of interest the programme generated among Lagos youths, noting that registration — which closed on September 30 — exceeded expectations.

He commended Korrekt Tech and its team of facilitators led by Ridwan Abdulazeez, alongside experienced Quality Assurance professionals including Basirat Aboyeji, Adenike Olapetan, Ankoh Idoreyin, Godspower Osayomwanbor, Awodire Oluwatosin, Azeez Wasiu, Olusola Ajibade, Victor Nwauwa, Jumai Tijani, Oluwatomi Ojebuoboh and Chukwuemeka Uche, for their commitment to youth development.

“We are encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by participants. While we couldn’t accommodate everyone in this phase, more impactful programmes are in the pipeline. Our governor remains committed to equipping Lagos youths with globally relevant skills,” he added.

The Software Quality Assurance training is expected to enhance participants’ understanding of digital product testing, quality management, and the fundamentals of tech-based service delivery — skills that are increasingly in demand in today’s technology-driven economy.