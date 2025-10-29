Lagos, NGO join forces to groom tomorrow’s artists, innovators

By Luminous Jannamike

THE Lagos State Government has partnered with the Better You Africa Initiative (BYAI), a non-governmental organisation, to promote creativity and innovation among public secondary school students through the Community Arts and Design Festival.

The festival, held at the Agege Local Government Secretariat Multipurpose Hall, featured over 250 students and teachers from eight government secondary schools across Education Districts I, II, IV, and VI. Participants displayed skills in visual arts, performing arts, fashion and crafts, sports demonstrations, and innovation projects; reflecting the diversity and talent of Lagos youth.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Taiwo Omirinde, Founder of BYAI, and Mr. Adeniyi Oluwafemi, the organisation’s General Secretary, the event was organised in collaboration with the Ministries of Education and Tourism, Arts and Culture, alongside the Kosofe, Ikeja, and Agege Local Governments.

The statement noted that the programme was designed to strengthen creative learning, inspire resilience, and promote inclusion among students in public schools.

“When government, the private sector, and civil society come together, we create ecosystems where young people can thrive.

“This festival is not just about art and design; it is about preparing our teenagers for the future by nurturing their creativity, confidence, and resilience. If we invest in them today, we are building stronger communities and a more prosperous tomorrow,” Omirinde said.

The Acting Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government, Hon. Abdulganiyu Obasa, commended the organisers for complementing the state government’s efforts to develop the creative potential of young people.

“This is the kind of partnership we encourage. It aligns with government’s vision to empower the next generation of innovators through creativity and education,” Obasa said.

More than N1.05 million in cash prizes and gifts, including art kits and creative tools, were awarded to outstanding participants. Among the top winners was a hearing-impaired student who excelled in the Visual Arts category, drawing applause from guests and fellow students.

Teachers and school administrators praised the programme for its fairness and inclusivity, urging that it be expanded to cover more schools. Officials from various ministries and local governments also lauded the initiative, describing it as evidence of how creativity can drive educational transformation.

The organisers said the festival forms part of BYAI’s broader mission to promote education, mental health awareness, youth development, and creativity across Nigerian communities.

Other BYAI programmes include the Back-to-School Outreach, YOLO Mental Health Concert, and School Revamp Projects. The organisation also plans to extend the reach of the festival through mentorship and deeper partnerships with government and private organisations to sustain post-event support for talented students.